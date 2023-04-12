Maldivian Envoy and New Additional Director General of Civil Security Department meets Defence State Minister

High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives to Sri Lanka H.E. Ali Faiz paid a courtesy call on the State Minister of Defence in Sri Lanka Premitha Bandara Tennakoon at the State Ministry of Defence in Colombo today (April 12).

H.E. Faiz was accorded a warm reception by the Minister upon his arrival at the State Ministry premises and both high officials held a cordial discussion on matters of bilateral importance and mutual relevance.

During the discussion, the State Minister recalled the long held cordial relationship between the two countries and further added that Maldives has always been a friend to Sri Lanka.

The visiting High Commissioner assuring the fullest support to Sri Lanka, also expressed his gratitude to Sri Lanka for being a friend to the Maldives.

The State Minister and the High Commissioner exchanged mementos to symbolise the meeting and as a gesture of goodwill.

Defence Attaché of the Maldivian High Commission Lt. Col. Hassan Amir was also present at the occasion.

New Additional Director General of Civil Security Department meets Defence State Minister

Rear Admiral Meril Sudarshana, the new Additional Director General of the Civil Security Department (CSD) paid a courtesy call on the State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon today (April 12).

Following a warm reception at his office in Colombo, the State Minister held a cordial discussion with the new Additional DG Rear Admiral Sudarshana. The brief discussion also included the areas of mutual relevance.

The State minister while commending the services extended by the CSD currently also paid his concerns to plans afoot and avenues to strengthen its services.

Ensuing the discussion, the State Minister Tennakoon conveyed his best wishes to the newly appointed Additional DG and pledged his fullest cooperation for his future endeavours.

They also exchanged mementos to symbolise the first official meeting and as a gesture of goodwill.

Rear Admiral Sudarshana received his Letter of Appointment recently (April 04).

He is a renowned senior officer who has served over 35 years in the Sri Lanka Navy.

