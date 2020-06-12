Male body found with gunshot wounds near Independence Square

The body of a man which was found with gunshot wounds near the Independence Square in Colombo this morning was identified as 63-year old Rajeewa Prabash Jayaweera.

Police found a Point 22 pistol hanging in his neck and a letter.

It was revealed that the victim is a resident of Rajagiriya who was a manager of SriLankan Airlines and also a freelance writer.

Police suspect that the victim had shot himself due to a family dispute.

Magistrate Lanka Jayaratna conducted the post-mortem examination into the death and the Cinnamon Gardens Police are conducting further investigations.

(Source: Daily Mirror)