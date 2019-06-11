Lasith Malinga will leave the team following Sri Lanka’s World Cup Game against Bangladesh, which will be played today, as his Mother-In-Law has passed away, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board said today.

The cricket board said that Malinga was expected to return to Sri Lanka immediately after the match but was expected to return in time for the next game against Australia on June 15.

“He is expected to join the team, before the team’s next CWC19 game, which will be played against Australia on 15th,” the SLC statement said.

Sri Lanka faces Bangladesh in a must-win game for both teams on Tuesday.

The remains of late Mrs. Kanthi Perera lie at the Barney Raymond Funeral Home at Colombo 08 and the funeral will take place on Thursday, 13th June at the Borella Cemetery.

