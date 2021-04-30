Man arrested for obstructing Chinese Minister’s motorcade: Police

Sri Lanka Police arrested a 31-year-old male for obstructing the duties of police officers and organizing unlawful assembly, when the motorcade of the Chinese Defence Minister was passing through the Borella Junction on 27th April.

The motorcade was coming from Katunayake International airport towards Colombo.

“The man was arrested for obstructing the police and forming an unlawful assembly. The video footage on the incident was published in social media by him,” the police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Police Spokesman further said investigations were carried out based on a video which was circulating on social media and the arrested individual will be produced in court under the provisions of the Penal Code.

“The Chinese Defence Minister is a diplomat and a minister of one of the superpowers in the world. In terms of the Vienna Convention, Sri Lanka should provide maximum security for such envoys,” said the Police Spokesman.

Therefore, vehicular movement was restricted, he added.