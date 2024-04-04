Man arrested with large cache of narcotic pills and cannabis
April 4, 2024
A man who was in possession of a large cache of narcotic pills and cannabis has been arrested by the Kalutara Police Crimes Division in Hirana, Panadura.
As many as 76,796 narcotic pills, used as a substitute for heroin, and 1 kg of cannabis were found on the suspect at the time of the arrest.
