MP H. Nandasena passes away
Posted by Editor on April 4, 2024 - 9:58 am
Anuradhapura District MP of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) H. Nandasena passed away this morning (April 04) at the age of 69 due to a sudden illness.
He was a former member of Padaviya Pradeshiya Sabha and North Central Provincial Council where he held a provincial ministerial portfolio.
In May 2017, he was dismissed from his ministerial position after attending a Joint Opposition May Day rally.
He contested the 2020 parliamentary election as a candidate of the Sri Lanka People’s Freedom Alliance in Anuradhapura District and was elected to the Parliament of Sri Lanka.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Interim injunction blocks Maithripala Sirisena from serving as SLFP Chairman April 4, 2024
- MP H. Nandasena passes away April 4, 2024
- Man arrested with large cache of narcotic pills and cannabis April 4, 2024
- Sri Lanka President calls for council to boost efficiency in agricultural modernization April 4, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Defense Ministry announces General Amnesty for Tri-Forces absentees April 3, 2024