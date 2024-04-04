MP H. Nandasena passes away

Anuradhapura District MP of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) H. Nandasena passed away this morning (April 04) at the age of 69 due to a sudden illness.

He was a former member of Padaviya Pradeshiya Sabha and North Central Provincial Council where he held a provincial ministerial portfolio.

In May 2017, he was dismissed from his ministerial position after attending a Joint Opposition May Day rally.

He contested the 2020 parliamentary election as a candidate of the Sri Lanka People’s Freedom Alliance in Anuradhapura District and was elected to the Parliament of Sri Lanka.