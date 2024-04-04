Interim injunction blocks Maithripala Sirisena from serving as SLFP Chairman
Posted by Editor on April 4, 2024 - 12:10 pm
Colombo District Court on Thursday (April 04) issued an interim order preventing former President Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).
The order will remain in effect until April 18, 2024.
The order was delivered following a complaint filed by former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.
