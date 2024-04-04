Apr 04 2024 April 4, 2024 April 4, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Interim injunction blocks Maithripala Sirisena from serving as SLFP Chairman

Posted by Editor on April 4, 2024 - 12:10 pm
Maithripala Sirisena

(Photo: YouTube)

Colombo District Court on Thursday (April 04) issued an interim order preventing former President Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

The order will remain in effect until April 18, 2024.

The order was delivered following a complaint filed by former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.

