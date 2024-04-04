Damitha Abeyratne and her husband arrested by CID

Sri Lankan actress Damitha Abeyratne and her husband were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (April 04).

They were arrested by the CID while they were leaving the court after filing a motion in connection with the case where they had allegedly defrauded Rs. 3 million by promising to provide job opportunities in South Korea.

Recently, the Computer Crimes Division of the CID had informed the court that Abeyratne and her husband would be named as suspects in this case.

Accordingly, the Fort Magistrate’s Court rejected a writ petition filed seeking to prevent their arrest.

Meanwhile, Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage imposed an overseas travel ban on the couple on Wednesday (April 03) regarding this incident.