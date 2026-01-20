Man arrested with Rs. 283.3 Million, vehicles seized

Posted by Editor on January 20, 2026 - 10:27 am

A 40 year old man was arrested yesterday (January 19) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after police seized Rs. 283.3 million in cash and two vehicles suspected to have been illegally acquired.

The arrest was made during a special raid carried out yesterday by officers of the Illegal Assets Investigation Division in the Ibbagamuwa area.

Police said initial investigations revealed that the suspect had maintained telephone contact with a drug trafficker believed to be hiding overseas. Acting on instructions from the suspect abroad, he had allegedly collected money from local drug traffickers.

Further investigations revealed that the two vehicles taken into police custody had been purchased using money earned through drug trafficking activities.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court today (January 20).