Five arrested over Jinthupitiya shooting that killed one and injured two children

Posted by Editor on January 20, 2026 - 7:55 am

Sri Lanka Police have arrested five suspects, including a 49 year old woman, in connection with a shooting in the Jinthupitiya area that killed one person and injured two children.

Investigations were launched by the Foreshore Police Station and the Western Province North Crime Division following the shooting incident on January 16, 2026, within the Foreshore Police division.

On January 18 and 19, 2026, officers of the Foreshore Police Station arrested one suspect in the Jinthupitiya and Kotahena areas for aiding and abetting the crime. During the arrest, police also found 4 grams and 800 milligrams of heroin in his possession. Three other suspects and one female suspect were also arrested in connection with the incident.

The female suspect is 49 years old, while the other suspects are aged 18, 33, 40, and 43. All the suspects are residents of the Colombo 13 area.

The suspects were produced before the No. 01 Magistrate’s Court at the Hulftsdorp Court Complex on January 19, 2026. A detention order was issued for one suspect until January 23, 2026, while the remaining suspects, including the female suspect, were remanded until January 26, 2026.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Foreshore Police Station and the Western Province North Crime Division.