NIE Deputy Director General sent on compulsory leave over Grade 6 textbook

Posted by Editor on January 19, 2026 - 8:00 pm

Deputy Director General of the National Institute of Education (NIE) Darshana Samaraweera has been sent on compulsory leave over the controversial Grade 6 English module, while two other NIE officials have been interdicted.

The action was taken following allegations linked to the Grade 6 English language module prepared by the National Institute of Education, which was found to contain a reference to an inappropriate website.

Earlier, the Director General of the National Institute of Education, Professor Manjula Vithanapathirana, decided to step down from her post until the completion of the inquiry into the matter.

An investigation was launched by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe, lodged a complaint on December 31, 2025. In addition to the CID probe, the NIE has also carried out a separate internal investigation.

The Ministry of Education announced that the distribution of a newly printed Grade 6 English language module has been suspended after confirming that the material included the name of an unsuitable website.

The Ministry stated that the investigation began following a complaint regarding the inclusion of the inappropriate reference.

The textbook had already been printed at the time the issue was identified.