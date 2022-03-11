Mar 11 2022 March 11, 2022 March 11, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Medicine prices to increase by 29%

Medicinal drug pills and capsules

The Medicines Price Control Committee had granted approval to increase the prices of medicines by 29%.

State Minister Professor Channa Jayasumana told Parliament that pharmaceutical importers had requested for price increases for pharmaceutical products due to the increase of the US Dollar against the rupee in the past two days.

He said there was a shortage of drugs during the last few days as traders, distributors and importers either hoarded the stocks or stopped distribution thinking that drug prices would go up.

