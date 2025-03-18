Milk powder prices to increase by 4.7% from April 2025

Importers of powdered milk in Sri Lanka have decided to increase the prices of milk powder products by 4.7%, effective April 1, 2025.

This decision was made in response to an approximately 20% increase in the global market price of milk powder over the past year.

Accordingly, the price of a 400-gram packet of imported milk powder is expected to rise by approximately Rs. 50.