Cabinet approves fertilizer subsidy for 2025 Yala season

Posted by Editor on March 18, 2025 - 12:59 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers of Sri Lanka has approved financial assistance for fertilizers to support farmers cultivating paddy and other field crops in paddy lands during the 2025 Yala season.

Based on a proposal submitted by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation, the government will provide:

Rs. 25,000 per hectare (up to a maximum of 2 hectares) for paddy cultivation in paddy lands.

Rs. 15,000 per hectare (up to a maximum of 2 hectares) for other field crops cultivated in designated paddy lands, as decided in seasonal meetings.

This initiative aims to support farmers and ensure agricultural productivity during the upcoming season.