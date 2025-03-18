Imthiaz Bakeer Markar resigns as SJB Chairman

Posted by Editor on March 18, 2025 - 1:35 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Chairman Imthiaz Bakeer Markar has resigned from his position as chairman and from all other posts in the party.

He has reportedly sent his resignation letter to party leader Sajith Premadasa and General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

Speaking to the media, Bakeer Markar confirmed his resignation but stated that he would remain with the SJB despite stepping down from his post.