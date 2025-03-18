Supreme Court rules Gotabaya’s PTA detention order unlawful

The Supreme Court today (March 18) ruled that the detention order issued by then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) against a woman arrested in 2020 for drug possession was completely unlawful.

The ruling stated that the government must pay Rs. 100,000 in compensation to the petitioner for violating her fundamental human rights.

This verdict was issued in response to a fundamental rights petition filed by Kanchana Priyadarshani Madurapperuma, a resident of Henagama, Pokunuwita, who was arrested in 2020 by the Peliyagoda Special Investigation Unit in connection with heroin possession.