Sri Lanka President vows crackdown on organized crime and drug abuse

Posted by Editor on March 18, 2025 - 5:48 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that steps will be taken to provide the necessary facilities to combat organized crime and drug abuse, as well as to introduce new legislation.

The President made these remarks during a discussion held today (March 18) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with the police chiefs of the Western Province.

He emphasized that maintaining the rule of law is a key responsibility of the Police Department.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake further stated that a just society cannot be established in Sri Lanka without ensuring the supremacy of the rule of law.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala; Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala; Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne; Acting Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasooriya; and several Western Province police chiefs were also present at the event.