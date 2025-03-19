Acting IGP orders arrest of Police Chief Deshabandu Tennakoon

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2025 - 8:30 am

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, has instructed all Police Station Officers-in-Charge, Divisional Officers, and Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) to immediately arrest the Inspector General of Police, Deshabandu Tennakoon.

In a special announcement, he stated that the support of all intelligence officers should also be sought for this purpose.

The Acting IGP further stated that necessary action should be taken against individuals who aid or abet Deshabandu Tennakoon in evading arrest.

Meanwhile, a house in the Athurugiriya-Hokandara area, reportedly belonging to Deshabandu Tennakoon, was searched yesterday evening (March 18) by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).