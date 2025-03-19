Deshabandu Tennakoon surrenders to Matara Magistrate’s Court

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2025 - 9:27 am

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon surrendered to the Matara Magistrate’s Court this morning (March 19).

The court had previously issued arrest warrants for eight former Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) officers, including Tennakoon, in connection with a fatal shooting outside the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023. The incident resulted in the death of a police officer.

On March 17, 2025, the Court of Appeal dismissed Tennakoon’s writ petition, which sought to prevent the execution of the arrest order issued by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

Following Tennakoon’s court appearance, the case related to the Weligama shooting is scheduled to be heard this afternoon at the Matara Magistrate’s Court.