MP Ramanathan Archchuna banned from live Parliamentary broadcasts for 8 days

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2025 - 10:43 am

Jaffna District MP Ramanathan Archchuna has been barred from having his parliamentary speeches broadcast live on audio-visual and social media platforms for eight days, following an order by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

The decision comes in response to the MP’s recent derogatory and inappropriate remarks targeting various groups, which sparked public unrest and led to numerous complaints from individuals and organizations.

As a result, his parliamentary speeches on March 20, 21, April 8, 9, 10, and May 6, 7, and 8 will not be broadcast live.

“We are compelled to take action as the MP has repeatedly ignored my requests to refrain from making defamatory remarks,” the Speaker stated.

Additionally, the Speaker announced that all derogatory statements made by the MP would be expunged from the Hansard records.

The announcement was made at the beginning of today’s parliamentary session (March 19).