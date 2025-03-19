Liquor bottles, pistol and phones seized from IGP Tennekoon’s residence

Approximately 1,009 liquor bottles, including 795 foreign liquor bottles and 214 wine bottles, were found at IGP Deshabandu Tennekoon’s residence in Hokandara during a raid conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (March 18).

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala revealed this in Parliament today (March 19).

“A pistol, allegedly belonging to IGP Tennekoon, was also taken into CID custody.”

He added that two Apple brand mobile phones were recovered during the search operation.

“We hope to uncover a significant amount of important information from these phones,” the Minister said.