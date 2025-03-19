Supreme Court dismisses Mahinda Rajapaksa’s petition on security personnel reduction
Posted by Editor on March 19, 2025 - 1:20 pm
Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s fundamental rights petition, challenging the government’s decision to reduce the number of security personnel assigned to him to 60 without proper consideration, was dismissed by the Supreme Court today (March 19) without a hearing.
After thoroughly reviewing the details of the petition presented by Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Supreme Court issued this ruling.
