IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded until tomorrow

March 19, 2025

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who was presented before the Matara Magistrate’s Court this morning (March 19), has been remanded until tomorrow (March 20).

IGP Tennakoon, who had an outstanding arrest warrant in connection with a fatal shooting outside the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023, which resulted in the death of a police officer, appeared before the Matara Magistrate’s Court this morning, accompanied by his lawyers.

On March 17, 2025, the Court of Appeal dismissed Tennakoon’s writ petition, which sought to prevent the execution of the arrest order issued by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.