Civil Security Department strengthens food security in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on March 20, 2025 - 8:34 am

The Civil Security Department (CSD) is playing a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s economic development by implementing agricultural projects aimed at ensuring food security in the country.

Through these initiatives, the CSD contributes significantly to the nation’s agricultural output and helps stabilize food supply.

During the Maha season last year, approximately 1.6 million kilograms of paddy were harvested from 4,471 acres of land across various regions of the island.

This large-scale cultivation was carried out with the dedicated labour efforts of CSD personnel. The harvested paddy is currently stored in CSD-owned storage facilities, ensuring proper stock management.

Under the guidance of the Director General of CSD, Major General K.P.P. Fernando (Retd), the department ensures that all paddy produced by the CSD is supplied to the Cooperative Wholesale Trading Corporation at government-controlled prices. This measure is taken to benefit the people of Sri Lanka by providing rice at affordable rates.

In addition to paddy cultivation, the CSD has also engaged in the cultivation of maize on approximately 305 acres, with harvesting already in progress. Further contributing to food security, the CSD cultivates coconut as an economic crop, along with various fruits, vegetables, and grains such as kurakkan and sesame, which are being released to the market.