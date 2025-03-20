Healthcare strikes unjustified despite historic pay raise – President

Posted by Editor on March 20, 2025 - 9:11 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the trade union actions by healthcare professionals cannot be justified, given that the largest salary increase in history, granted by a government without any demands or pressure from professional associations, has already been implemented.

The President made these remarks during a meeting held yesterday (March 19) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with the Public Services United Nurses Union (PSUNU).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that despite operating within a constrained economic framework, the government has prioritized increasing the basic salaries of public sector employees in this year’s budget. This initiative aims to enhance public service efficiency, attract skilled professionals, and ensure the sector’s sustainability.

The President stated that salaries have been increased under six key categories in the budget. These include a minimum increase of Rs. 15,000 in the basic salary, an increment in overtime and holiday allowances, an 80% increase in salary increments, an upward revision of pension benefits in line with the revised total salary, and a higher taxable income threshold.

Officials from the PSUNU expressed their appreciation for the salary increments, noting that they have been well received by a significant portion of the public sector workforce. They also brought to the President’s attention the challenges within the nursing profession and requested prompt solutions.

The meeting was attended by the Chancellor of the University of Colombo, Chief Sanghanayaka of the Western Province, PSUNU Chairman Most Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thera, Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, along with several PSUNU officials.