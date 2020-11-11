The Government has granted permission to increase minimum bus fare from Rs. 12 to Rs. 14 effective from today, on the condition that passengers are transported according to seating capacity.

It was also decided to waive selected charges from bus owners for the continuous maintenance of intercity services amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet gave the nod to waive permit updating charges, penalty charges, tender charges, logbook charges, access permit charges and temporary permit charges for the expressways with effect from March 2020.

The proposal has been presented to Cabinet by the Minister of Transport to provide relief until the end of this year, taking into account the prevailing situation.

It has been identified that bus owners need to be provided with relief to give a quality and efficient service to customers since they have faced numerous constraints due to the impact of the second wave of the pandemic.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Sawani Sheshadi)