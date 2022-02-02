Foreign Ministry refutes alleged weapon purchases from North Korea using black market Dollars

The Foreign Ministry yesterday refuted a news item that said Sri Lanka purchased weapons from North Korea using Black Market Dollars.

The Ministry in a release said that Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa had categorically denied the comments attributed to him in the said news item telecast in a TV channel.

“The Foreign Ministry wishes to state that Foreign Minister Professor G.L.Peiris has spoken in this regard with his Cabinet colleague, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa who has categorically denied the comments attributed to him in the said news item,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.