Two currency smugglers arrested with 46,000 Euros

Sri Lanka Customs arrested two people with 46,000 Euros (equivalent to Rs. 11 million) while attempting to smuggle the currency to Dubai this morning (February 02).

According to the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs, the two people had attempted to flee to Dubai via Emirates flight EK 649.

However, upon thorough inspection of the luggage of the two passengers, authorities managed to locate 46,000 Euros concealed inside.