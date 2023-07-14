Missing Danish woman’s body found at the Alagalla mountain in Kadugannawa

Posted by Editor on July 14, 2023 - 2:07 pm

The body of the 32-year-old Danish woman who had reportedly gone missing since July 10 while hiking on the Alagalla mountain range in Kadugannawa, Sri Lanka has been found today (July 14).

The woman who had arrived in Sri Lanka on June 26 identified as Karb Munk Ebssen.

She had reportedly checked into the Kandy Backpackers Hostel on July 9.

The management of the hotel had lodged a complaint with the Kandy Tourism Police on 13th July at around 03:00 PM saying that the foreign woman who left the hotel on July 10 saying she was going on a hike at around 10:00 AM, did not return to the hotel.

Accordingly, the body of the foreign woman was found from the Alagalla mountain range in Kadugannawa today (July 14) by a group of Sri Lanka Army personnel attached to Sinha Regiment (11th division).

Police suspect that the Danish woman may have fallen while hiking the mountain.

The Kandy Police is conducting further investigations.