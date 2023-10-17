Missing Sri Lankan woman in Israel confirmed dead
Sri Lankan national Anula Jayathilake, who was previously reported missing in Israel, was confirmed dead by the Israeli authorities, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara said.
As per reports, she was killed in the recent attacks launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
According to Ambassador Nimal Bandara, the body is expected to be received by them within the next two days.
“Subsequently, steps will be taken to ensure a smooth return of the remains to the home country,” Ambassador Nimal Bandara said.
Amid the violence that erupted between Israel and Palestine last week, two Sri Lankan women in Israel were reported missing.
After Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 07, 2023 at least 2,800 Palestinians have been killed while at least 1,400 Israelis including some 286 soldiers were killed in Islamic militants’ attacks.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President inked agreement with Huawei company for digitization of Sri Lanka’s schools October 17, 2023
- Missing Sri Lankan woman in Israel confirmed dead October 17, 2023
- Outgoing Indian Defence Adviser meets Sri Lanka Defence Secretary October 17, 2023
- Sri Lanka to introduce pension scheme for self-employed people October 17, 2023
- Sri Lankan woman gives birth to sextuplets October 17, 2023