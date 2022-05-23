More Cabinet Ministers appointed in Sri Lanka

Several more Cabinet Ministers took oaths before Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo today (May 23).

The new Cabinet Ministers are:

Douglas Devananda – Minister of Fisheries Mahinda Amaraweera – Minister of Agriculture, Forest Resources & Wildlife Roshan Ranasinghe – Minister of Irrigation, Sports and Youth Bandula Gunawardena – Minister of Mass Media, Transport & Highways Vidura Wickramanayake – Minister of Buddhashasana, Religious Affairs and Cultural Affairs Keheliya Rambukwella – Minister of Water Supply Ramesh Pathirana – Minister of Industries Ahamed Naseer Zainulabdeen – Minister of Environment