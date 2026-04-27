MP Archchuna arrested over firearm threat allegation

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 27, 2026 - 12:22 pm

MP Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna was arrested by Ilavalai Police today over allegations of threatening a woman with a firearm during a land dispute in Jaffna.

The MP was taken into custody this morning (April 27) when he arrived at the Ilavalai Police Station to provide a statement over the incident.

Acting Police Media Spokesman, Superintendent of Police (SP) Minura Senarath, said the suspect is due to be produced before the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court today.

The arrest is linked to an incident reported on April 25, 2026, in the Periyavilan area of Jaffna.

According to Police, investigations were launched after the woman lodged a complaint at the Ilavalai Police Station.

Reports said MP Archchuna had allegedly threatened the woman while holding a firearm during a dispute over a plot of land.

A video circulating on social media also shows the parliamentarian allegedly displaying a firearm during an argument with a woman over the land dispute.

A case regarding the ownership of the land is already being heard before a Magistrate’s Court.

MP Archchuna claims the land belongs to him, while a woman has also claimed ownership of the same property.

On April 25, the MP had reportedly been clearing the land when two women arrived at the location and argued with him, claiming that part of the land belonged to them.

The argument is said to have escalated, leading to the alleged threat.

Police said further legal action will be taken after MP Archchuna is produced before court.