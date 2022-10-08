Namal Rajapaksa appointed Chairman of second National Council sub-committee

Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa was appointed yesterday (October 07) as the Chairman of the Committee on Identifying the Priorities in Formulation of Short, Medium & Long-Term National Policies of the National Council.

MP Sagara Kariyawasam has proposed the name Namal Rajapaksa, which was seconded by MP Ali Sabry Rahim.

MPs who are members of the committee presented their ideas and suggestions on the formulation of state policies.

The members of the party have agreed to call experts in the fields of public administration, health policy, education policies, fisheries and food policy, electricity, and energy policy, climate change policy, and entrepreneurship policy to the sub-committee to obtain ideas and proposals related to reforming the policies.

Accordingly, the comments and suggestions from experts will be used to formulate and submit short-term proposals within one month, medium-term proposals within two months, and long-term proposals within 03 months by the members of the committee.

Minister Naseer Ahmed and Members of Parliament Pavitra Vanniarachchi, Sagara Kariyawasam, Vajira Abeywardena, Asanka Navaratne, Mano Ganesan, Ali Sabri Rahim, Johnston Fernando, A. L. M. Mr. Ataullah and Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera were present at the meeting.