2022 A/L and Grade 5 Scholarship exams postponed

G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination and the Grade five Scholarship examination for the year 2022 have been postponed, the Department of Examinations announced.

Accordingly, the 2022 GCE A/L examination will be held from January 23 to February 17 next year (2023) and will continue until February 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Grade 05 Scholarship exam will be held on December 18, 2022.

The A/L and Grade 05 Scholarship exams were initially scheduled to be held on December 4, 2022 and December 05, 2022, respectively.

However, a decision was taken to postpone the two exams after taking into consideration the appeals made by the students and public representatives.