Sri Lankan Student Activist released after 50-days in detention due to Lack of Evidence

Student Activist Hashan Jeewantha Gunathilake who was detained under a 90-day detention order under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) was released by the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court today (October 07).

Hashan Jeewantha Gunathilake is an activist from the Inter-University Student’s Federation (IUSF) and was arrested on the 18th of August 2022 along with Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, and Wasantha Mudalige, the Inter-University Student’s Federation Convener following a protest in Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry issued detention orders for Wasantha Mudalige and Hashan Jeewantha Gunathilake on 19th August 2022.

The Terrorist Investigations Department (TID) informed Tangalle Magistrate Hemantha Pushpakumara that it did not have sufficient evidence to continue to hold Hashan Jeewantha under detention orders.

Upali Mohotti, PC appearing for the student activist noted that 50 days of investigations by the TID have uncovered zero evidence against Hashan Jeewantha.