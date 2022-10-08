Education Ministry to replace National Schools concept with Leading Schools

The Ministry of Education expected to abolish the National School concept which causes many problems and replace it with the leading school concept, Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha said.

He also stated that he had to make the difficult decision of not admitting children from grades 1 to 13 to any grade-regulatory school without a Grade 5 scholarship.

While addressing an event organised on Teachers’ Day at the Ministry, he said admitting children to any grade-regulatory school from 1 to 13 without the grade 5 scholarship will be unfair to the students who score higher in the scholarship examination.

He also said if the number of students in a class exceeds 60, and even the teacher cannot be in the class, an accommodation issue would be created in classrooms where teachers would be unable to perform their teaching duties.