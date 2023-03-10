Namal Rajapaksa appointed Chairman of Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa on Thursday (March 09) was appointed as the Chairman of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations of the Sri Lankan Parliament.

Taking to Twitter, the parliamentarian said he is honoured to have received the new appointment.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Chamal Rajapaksa was unanimously appointed as the Chairman to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges for the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament on Thursday (March 09).

Parliamentarian Ali Sabri Raheem proposed the name of Chamal Rajapaksa and State Minister Vijitha Berugoda seconded it.