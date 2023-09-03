Nandalal Weerasinghe listed among top 21 Central Bank Governors in Global Finance magazine

Posted by Editor on September 3, 2023 - 10:39 am

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), has been named amongst the 21 Bank Governors listed in the Global Finance Magazine’s Central Banker Report Cards for the year 2023.

Global Finance magazine has released the names of Central Bank Governors who earned A+, A, or A- grades as part of the Central Banker Report Cards 2023.

Accordingly, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe was amongst the 10 governors who earned an ‘A-’ grade.

The Bank Governors who earned an “A-” grade are: Colombia Leonardo Villar, Dominican Republic Hector Valdez Albizu, Iceland Asgeir Jonsson, Indonesia Perry Warjiyo, México Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, Morocco Abdellatif Jouahri, Norway Ida Wolden Bache, South Africa Lesetja Kganyago, South Korea Rhee Changyong and Sri Lanka Nandalal Weerasinghe.

The full Central Banker Report Cards 2023 report and grade list will appear in Global Finance’s October issue print and digital editions as well as online at GFMag.com.

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of 101 key countries, territories and districts, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management. (An “A” represents an excellent performance down through an “F” for outright failure.)

“Fighting inflation, which has been fueled by pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains, has everyone turning to their central bankers for help,” said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo. “Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards celebrate those bank governors whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity.”

The Bank Governors who earned an “An” grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023 are: India Shri Shaktikanta Das, Switzerland Thomas J. Jordan and Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong.

The Bank Governors who earned an “A” grade are: Brazil Roberto Campos Neto, Israel Amir Yaron, Mauritius Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, New Zealand Adrian Orr, Paraguay Jose Cantero Sienna, Peru Julio Velarde, Taiwan Chin-Long Yang, Uruguay Diego Labat.