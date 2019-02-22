A sailor attached to the Kankesanthurai Naval camp was arrested by the CID today over the abduction and disappearance of 11 civilians in Colombo during the period of 2008 and 2009.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of killing three out of 11 civilians.

On 13th of August 2018, the CID had arrested Hettiarachchi Mudiyanselage Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi (alias’Navy Sampath’) in connection with this incident.

Subsequently, Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne was accused of aiding and abetting ‘Navy Sampath’, the main suspect of the incident.