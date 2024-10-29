New contractor appointed for LPG supply to Litro Gas in Sri Lanka
The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved awarding the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply contract for 2025 to M/s OQ Trading Limited.
This contract enables M/s OQ Trading Limited to supply LPG to Litro Gas Lanka Limited throughout 2025.
Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Vijith Herath, announced the decision at a press conference today (October 29), noting that the selection process adhered to international competitive bidding standards through a single-stage, double-lot tendering system.
For this contract, only two companies submitted bids: M/s OQ Trading Limited and M/s Siam Gas Trading Pte Ltd. However, the latter’s bid was rejected, making M/s OQ Trading Limited the only substantially responsive bidder.
The decision to award the contract to M/s OQ Trading Limited was ultimately based on recommendations from both the Technical Appraisal Committee and the Standing Procurement Committee, both appointed by the Cabinet.
