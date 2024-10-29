New contractor appointed for LPG supply to Litro Gas in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on October 29, 2024 - 1:16 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved awarding the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply contract for 2025 to M/s OQ Trading Limited.

This contract enables M/s OQ Trading Limited to supply LPG to Litro Gas Lanka Limited throughout 2025.

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Vijith Herath, announced the decision at a press conference today (October 29), noting that the selection process adhered to international competitive bidding standards through a single-stage, double-lot tendering system.

For this contract, only two companies submitted bids: M/s OQ Trading Limited and M/s Siam Gas Trading Pte Ltd. However, the latter’s bid was rejected, making M/s OQ Trading Limited the only substantially responsive bidder.

The decision to award the contract to M/s OQ Trading Limited was ultimately based on recommendations from both the Technical Appraisal Committee and the Standing Procurement Committee, both appointed by the Cabinet.