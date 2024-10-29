Supreme Court allows Ranil to be named respondent in IGP appointment petition
The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has granted permission to name former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe as a respondent in a petition challenging the appointment of Deshabandu Tennakoon as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
This appointment was contested by a petition filed by the Young Journalists’ Association, which was heard before the Supreme Court today (October 29).
During the hearing, President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris, representing the petitioners, requested the court to allow the naming of former President Wickremesinghe as a respondent.
Accordingly, the panel of three judges granted permission to name the former president as a respondent and scheduled the petition for a hearing on November 11, 2024.
The petition was presented today (October 29) before a bench of judges comprising Justices Priyantha Jayawardena and Janak de Silva.
