French Deputy Head of Mission meets Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary

Posted by Editor on October 29, 2024 - 8:11 pm

The First Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission of France to Sri Lanka, Mrs. Marie-Noëlle Duris, engaged in a friendly discussion with the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.), when she visited the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, today (October 29).

Defence Secretary Thuyacontha (Retd.) extended a warm welcome to Mrs. Duris, and they discussed topics relevant to both nations, with an emphasis on strengthening long standing defence ties.

Mrs. Duris was accompanied by Commander Jean-Baptiste Trouche, the French Military Technical Cooperation Officer in Charge of Maritime Security.

The Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Padman De Costa, was also present on this occasion.