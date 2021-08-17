Aug 17 2021 August 17, 2021 August 17, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

New Media Minister to launch TV channels for children

Dullas Alahapperuma

New Minister of Mass Media Dullas Alahapperuma says TV channels will be launched in two weeks for children who are missing out on school education owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Minister speaking to those present, upon assuming duties as the Minister of Media said he will prioritise this process.

Minister Alahapperuma also held a round of discussions with officials of the Ministry yesterday.

(Source: News Radio)

