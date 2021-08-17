Over 300,000 adults still to receive vaccine – Professor Jayasumana

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Professor Channa Jayasumana yesterday said that more than 300,000 adults aged 60 and over of the country’s population have not received even a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He said that if adults over the age of 60 years have not obtained the COVID-19 vaccination, they should go to a place convenient to them and get the vaccination.

He emphasized that most of the COVID-19 deaths reported in this country are of adults who have not been vaccinated even with one dose. The State Minister said that if adults have not got the COVID-19 vaccination yet, family members should encourage them to do so. He also said that if there are people with special needs, special facilities have been provided so that they can get the vaccination.

(Source: Daily News – By Subhashini Senanayake)