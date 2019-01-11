Two new non-Cabinet ministers and one deputy minister have taken oaths before President Maithripala Sirisena today (11), at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Accordingly, MPs Ravindra Samaraweera was appointed as the non-Cabinet Minister of Labour and Trade Union Relations and V. Radhakrishnan was appointed as the non-Cabinet Minister of Special Area Development.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Mahrooff has sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Ports and Aviation.