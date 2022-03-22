Nimal Lanza resigns from State Minister post

State Minister Nimal Lanza has resigned from his ministerial portfolio with immediate effect.

The SLPP parliamentarian has reportedly handed over the letter of resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Lanza declined to comment on the reason behind his resignation. Former Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila and State Ministers Susil Premajayantha and Jayantha Samaraweera also resigned during the past few weeks.

Lanza was the State Minister of Rural Roads and other Infrastructure.