No ban or tax on any imported item – Dilum

Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry State Minister Dilum Amunugama on Saturday said that the people should be ashamed of wearing imported underwear at a time when the country is exporting high quality underwear to the world.

He said that he is not aware of a country that imports cotton buds, toothbrushes and underwear for its citizens.

The State Minister was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the new SLCTB bus depot in Laggala Green city on Saturday.

Amunugama said the government has neither imposed a ban or tax on the import of goods. He said that no tax has been imposed on the import of tyres but a deposit has to be placed when importing them. He insisted that the price of imported items will not increase by this move. MP Pramitha Bandara Thennakoon was also present.

