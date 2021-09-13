Sri Lanka receives another batch of Pfizer vaccines

Sri Lanka today received another consignment of the US-manufactured Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

73,710 doses of the Pfizer vaccine purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) reached the country this morning brought by Qatar Airways.

The consignment weighed 445 kg and was packed in boxes with dry ice.

The vaccine was originally flown via Amsterdam, the Netherlands to Doha, Qatar and from there to the Katunayake Airport around 2.15 am.