No Chinese soldiers in Tissa says Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said that the employees said to be wearing camouflage uniforms at a function in Tissahaharama were not members of the People’s Liberation Army.

The Embassy in a clarification said that circulation of information on the ongoing project to remove silt in the ‘Tissawewa’ tank in Tissamaharamaya, run by a private company, manning Chinese employees who were reportedly wearing controversial military style camouflage uniforms has been highlighted in the media.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Sri Lanka, following a query made by Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne (Retd), has affirmed that the said employees are not members of the People’s Liberation Army and it is the respective overseas company’s uniform of the staffers.

The Defence Secretary has informed the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Sri Lanka, to inform the respective employer to refrain its employees from wearing the controversial military style camouflage uniforms in future and the Defence Ministry also informed the local company to avoid recurrence of such action henceforth.

Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) has directed the Southern Province Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police to see that action is taken by the company to comply with government directives.

(Source: Daily News)