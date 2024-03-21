No-confidence motion against Speaker defeated in Parliament
The No-Confidence Motion brought against Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane by the Opposition was defeated in Parliament today (March 21) by a majority of 42 votes.
The vote on the motion was taken following a three-day debate, with a total of 117 MPs voting against it and 75 MPs voting in favor.
The no-confidence motion against Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was handed over to Deputy Secretary-General of Parliament Chaminda Kularatne on March 05, 2024.
The no-confidence motion alleges that the Speaker ignored the Supreme Court’s recommendations concerning Sections 13, 17, 20, 33(6), 34(1), 35(1), 21, 22, and 33 of the Online Safety Bill.
Abeywardena was also accused of allowing the Third Reading of the Online Safety Bill to pass without a vote and disregarding the Chief Opposition Whip’s call for a division at the Committee Stage.
Furthermore, the Opposition MPs pointed out that the Speaker had ‘unconstitutionally and unlawfully’ used his decisive vote to affirm the appointment of IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon when the other members of the Constitutional Council were divided on a tie regarding the matter.
